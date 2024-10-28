Artisanal Ceylon Black Tea

Embark on a journey to the picturesque tea gardens of Sri Lanka with our Ceylon Black Tea. This full-bodied tea boasts a smooth and mellow flavor, with hints of citrus and a subtle caramel sweetness. Let its golden infusion transport you to a serene tea-drinking oasis.