Tataro-Land

$0

One Free Add-On Required* Please select 1 Select... Sinkers Please select up to 3 Select... Cream Foams Please select up to 1 Select... 1 Pump of Syrup Please select up to 3 Select... 1 Scoop of Jam Please select up to 2 Select... Drizzle Please select up to 1 Select... Sugar Level Please select up to 1 Select... Temperature Please select up to 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

Step into the whimsical world of Tataro-land, where delightful flavors await! This enchanting drink begins with a base of creamy taro milk tea, its rich, nutty sweetness inviting you into a dreamlike adventure. A layer of pure matcha is then gently poured on top, adding a vibrant green hue and a touch of earthy elegance. To complete this magical journey, a cloud of matcha foam crowns the drink, making each sip a frothy, flavorful escape into a land of pure imagination.