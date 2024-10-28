Ceylon Milk Tea
Savor the velvety richness of our Ceylon milk tea, a delightful fusion of premium Ceylon black tea and creamy milk. Brewed to perfection, this comforting blend offers a smooth and indulgent taste, with subtle hints of malty sweetness. Perfectly balanced and satisfying, it's a timeless classic that promises to warm your soul with every sip.