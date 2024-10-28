Pincha Boba
Artisanal Tea
Savor the tea with our fresh-brewed Artisianal Teas. Available in hot or iced. Add a sinker or topper to elevate your experience.
Handcrafted Milk Teas
Hand crafted milk teas include one topping and can be served hot or iced.
Icy Blends
Specialties
Coffee
Chilled Elixirs
Scoop of Boba
1 Scoop of brown sugar boba in a cup. Multiple scoops will be in the same cup.
Black Coffee
Sinkers
Please select up to 1
Foam Tops
Please select up to 1
Milks
Please select up to 1
Sugar Level
Please select up to 1
Temperature
Please select up to 1
Pincha Boba Location and Hours
(805) 620-0261
Open now • Closes at 9PM