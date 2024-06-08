Pincha Boba
Artisanal Tea
Savor the tea with our fresh-brewed Artisianal Teas. Available in hot or iced. Add a sinker or topper to elevate your experience.
Handcrafted Milk Teas
Hand crafted milk teas include one topping and can be served hot or iced.
Icy Blends
Tornados
- Brown Sugar Tornado$6.75
- Creme Brulee Tornado$6.75
- Signature Coffee Tornado$6.75
- Tiramisu Coffee Tornado$6.75
- Salted Caramel Tornado$6.75
- Black Sesame Tornado$6.75
Indulge in the rich, nutty flavor of the Toasted Black Sesame Oat Milk Latte. This unique beverage combines the deep, earthy taste of toasted black sesame seeds with the creamy smoothness of oat milk. Lightly sweetened to enhance the natural flavors, this drink is perfect for those who appreciate a sophisticated, less conventional treat. Whether enjoyed hot or iced, the Toasted Black Sesame Oat Milk Latte offers a delightful blend of warmth and comfort in every sip, making it an ideal choice for a cozy afternoon or a refreshing morning pick-me-up.
Chilled Elixirs
Bubble Waffle
Pincha Boba Location and Hours
(805) 535-4170
Open now • Closes at 8PM