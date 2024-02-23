Elevate your senses with the exquisite fragrance of our Jasmine Green Tea. Immerse yourself in the delicate blossoms of jasmine that gracefully infuse this tea, resulting in a floral and soothing cup. Breathe in the enchanting aroma and let the gentle flavors transport you to a state of tranquility.

Temperature Required* Please select 1 Hot Iced Easy Ice Add Milk Please select up to 1 Milk + $1.00 Oatmilk + $1.00 Soy + $1.00 Sinkers Please select up to 2 Boba + $0.50 Crystal Boba + $0.50 Mango Popping Boba + $0.50 Yogurt Popping Boba + $0.50 Kiwi Popping Boba + $0.50 Custard Pudding + $0.50 Grass jelly + $0.50 Nata de Coco + $0.50 Mango Star Nata de Coco + $0.50 Strawberry Heart Nata de Coco + $0.50 Passion Fruit Nata de Coco + $0.50 Foam Toppers Please select up to 1 Cheese Foam + $1.00 Matcha Foam + $1.00 Taro Foam + $1.00 Sea Salt Foam + $1.00 Cream Foam + $1.00 Sugar Level Please select up to 1 Normal Sugar 75% Sugar 50% Sugar 25% Sugar No Sugar (0%)