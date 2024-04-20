Indulge in a mesmerizing blend with our Lavender Haze, where delicate lavender buds meet the vibrant hues of butterfly pea tea, infused with a touch of golden honey and zesty lemon. Each sip unveils a harmonious symphony of floral notes, citrusy undertones, and subtle sweetness, transporting you to a serene oasis above the clouds.

