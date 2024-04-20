Pincha Boba
Artisanal Tea
Savor the tea with our fresh-brewed Artisianal Teas. Available in hot or iced. Add a sinker or topper to elevate your experience.
Handcrafted Milk Teas
Hand crafted milk teas include one topping and can be served hot or iced.
Icy Blends
Tornados
Chilled Elixirs
- Blue Lagoon Bliss$5.95
- Berry Burst$5.95
- Iced Lemon Tea$5.95
- Lychee Ambrosia$5.95
- Pink Dream$5.95
- Peachy Perfection$5.95
- Dash of Passion$5.95
- Lavender Haze$5.95
Indulge in a mesmerizing blend with our Lavender Haze, where delicate lavender buds meet the vibrant hues of butterfly pea tea, infused with a touch of golden honey and zesty lemon. Each sip unveils a harmonious symphony of floral notes, citrusy undertones, and subtle sweetness, transporting you to a serene oasis above the clouds.
Included Sinkers
Sinkers
Foam Tops
Temperature
Boba Bubble Waffle
Bubble waffle cones with flavored soft serve.
Bubble Waffle
Soft Serve Cones
Pincha Boba Location and Hours
(801) 535-4170
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM