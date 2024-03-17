Pincha Boba
Featured Items
Artisanal Tea
- Artisanal Assam Black Tea$4.95
Indulge in the bold and robust flavors of our Assam Black Tea. This tea is like a warm embrace on a chilly day. Savor its deep amber hue and let the comforting notes of caramel and malt dance on your palate.
- Artisanal Butterfly Pea Tea$4.95
Immerse yourself in a magical experience with our Butterfly Pea Tea. Delight in its delicate floral aroma and enjoy a refreshing and enchanting cup.
- Artisanal Ceylon Black Tea$4.95
Embark on a journey to the picturesque tea gardens of Sri Lanka with our Ceylon Black Tea. This full-bodied tea boasts a smooth and mellow flavor, with hints of citrus and a subtle caramel sweetness. Let its golden infusion transport you to a serene tea-drinking oasis.
- Artisanal Jasmine Green Tea$4.95
Elevate your senses with the exquisite fragrance of our Jasmine Green Tea. Immerse yourself in the delicate blossoms of jasmine that gracefully infuse this tea, resulting in a floral and soothing cup. Breathe in the enchanting aroma and let the gentle flavors transport you to a state of tranquility.
- Artisanal Osmanthus Tea$4.95
Experience a delightful fusion of floral and fruity notes in our Osmanthus Oolong Tea. This harmonious blend combines the aromatic essence of osmanthus flowers with the smooth and velvety profile of oolong. Savor the sweet and refreshing flavors, as you connect with the natural wonders of the world.
- Artisanal Oolong Green Tea$4.95
Discover the perfect harmony between green and oolong teas with our Oolong Green Tea. This unique fusion offers a refreshing combination of grassy freshness and the smooth, slightly nutty taste of oolong. Awaken your senses with its vibrant green color and indulge in a tea that embodies the essence of nature's vitality.
- Artisanal Earl Grey$4.95
Handcrafted Milk Teas
- Signature Milk Tea$5.95
A captivating blend including bold Assam tea leaves. This rich and invigorating beverage offers a harmonious fusion of malty flavors and velvety sweetness.
- Ceylon Milk Tea$5.95
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.95
Experience the floral elegance of Jasmine tea in this smooth non-dairy beverage. Its a refreshing and aromatic treat.
- Lavender Milk Tea$5.95
Indulge in the soothing blend of lavender-and Assam black tea in our creamy non-dairy, offering a unique and calming flavor profile.
- London Fog Latte$5.95
Classic and fragrant Earl Grey tea is the base of this delightful non-dairy balance of citrusy and creamy notes.
- Matcha Latte$5.95
Savor the rich and vibrant flavors of finely ground matcha green tea, expertly blended in this creamy non-dairy beverage for a velvety and energizing treat.
- Osmanthus Milk Tea$5.95
Delicate osmanthus blossoms blend with oolong tea resulting in a subtly sweet and fragrant tea that is the base for this soothing non-dairy beverage.
- Oolong Milk Tea$5.95
Immerse yourself in this captivating non-dairy infusion of robust oolong tea. Smooth and satisfying.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.95
Indulge in the creamy delight of our Taro Milk Tea. The earthy sweetness of taro with in a smooth, velvety blend. Simply irresistible and dairy free.
- Thai Tea$5.95
Experience the our bold Thai tea and served over ice for a refreshing and indulgent tropical escape.
- Green Thai Tea$5.95
Icy Blends
Tornados
- Brown Sugar Tornado$6.75
A creamy bled with our roasted Assam black tea sweetened with brown sugar.
- Creme Brulee Tornado$6.75
Assam black tea combined with our creamy custard.
- Signature Coffee Tornado$6.75
Vietnamese style brewed coffee in a creamy blend with your choice of sinker.
- Tiramisu Coffee Tornado$6.75
- Salted Caramel Tornado$6.75
Signature Coffee Tornado
Vietnamese style brewed coffee in a creamy blend with your choice of sinker.
Chilled Elixirs
- Blue Lagoon Bliss$5.95
Guava flavor combined with butterfly pea tea.
- Berry Burst$5.95
Strawberry, pomegranate and raspberry give their flavors to this delicious and refreshing beverage.
- Iced Lemon Tea$5.95
Sweet Assam black tea combined with real lemon give a new twist on on old favorite.
- Lychee Ambrosia$5.95
- Pink Dream$5.95
Pink perfection flavored with dragon fruit, lychee and lemonade.
- Peachy Perfection$5.95
Peach, lychee and lemon perfectly mixed in a most refreshing combination.
- Dash of Passion$5.95
Passionfruit, ceylon black tea