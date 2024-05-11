Pincha Boba
Artisanal Tea
Savor the tea with our fresh-brewed Artisianal Teas. Available in hot or iced. Add a sinker or topper to elevate your experience.
Handcrafted Milk Teas
Hand crafted milk teas include one topping and can be served hot or iced.
- Signature Milk Tea$6.25
- Ceylon Milk Tea$6.25
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$6.25
- Lavender Milk Tea$6.25
- London Fog Latte$6.25
- Matcha Latte$6.25
- Osmanthus Milk Tea$6.25
- Oolong Milk Tea$6.25
- Taro Milk Tea$6.25
- Thai Tea$6.25
- Green Thai Tea$6.25
- Hong Kong Milk Tea$6.25
- Vietnamese Coffee$6.25
Hong Kong Milk Tea
Hong Kong style black tea with evaporated milk and sweetened with condensed milk.
One Free Add-On
Required*
Please select 1
Sinkers
Please select up to 3
Foam Toppers
Please select up to 1
Sugar Level
Please select up to 1
Temperature
Please select up to 1
1 Pump of Syrup
Please select up to 3
1 Scoop of Jam
Please select up to 2
Icy Blends
Tornados
Chilled Elixirs
Boba Bubble Waffle
Bubble waffle cones with flavored soft serve.
Bubble Waffle
